DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time in 43 years, the St. Teresa football team brought home a state championship.
Today, the Bulldogs were given their state title rings.
This comes after St. Teresa defeated Tri-Valley 29-22 in the 2A state championship back on November 25, 2022.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
