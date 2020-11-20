DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Well it was never a matter of if St. Teresa's Addison Newbon would play at the next level, it was just a question of where.
Today, that was officially answered.
She put the pen to the paper and signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Culver-Stockton College.
Even though Newbon has seen double and triple teams while playing for the Bulldogs, last season as a junior, she went over 1,000 career points at St. Teresa.
She's a terrific student-athlete and Newbon had specific reasons why she wanted to become a Wildcat.
