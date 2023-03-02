CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The 1A girls basketball state semifinals are upon us.
Today, St. Thomas More met up with Christopher.
The Sabers struggled shooting in this one. St. Thomas More went 10-40 from the field and 4-17 from beyond the arc.
Ruari Quarnstrom led the Sabers with 11 points while Christopher's Amiah Hargroe led everyone with 23 points.
St. Thomas More ultimately fell to the Bearcats, 42-28.
Galena would defeat the Sabers in the third place game 60-48 which means St. Thomas More finishes 4th in 1A.
