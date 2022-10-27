ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week features Effingham and Rochester.
The Rockets are looking for their ninth state title since 2010.
Rochester came into this season having to replace 17 of 22 starters from a year ago and they've had guys step up for them all season long.
The Rockets only loss this season came to undefeated Sacred Heart-Griffin all the way back in week one.
Rochester has won eight state championships since 2010 and understands, they can't reach their goal without going week by week.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.