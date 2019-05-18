CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Central Illinois flexed its muscles on Saturday in the girls state track meet.
Southeast claimed second place in Class 2A, Monticello finished right behind the Spartans in third place, Urbana took fifth and Mt. Zion seventh. Statewide power East St. Louis earned championship honors.
In Class 1A, DuQuoin won the team title but St. Teresa and St. Joseph-Ogden tied for third place, with ALAH placing fifth, Teutopolis finishing eighth and Shelbyville also peeking into the Top 10 with a 10th place finish.
Individually, Southeast's Serena Bolden (LSU recruit) took home four gold medals, while ALAH's Kenli Nettles (a junior) earned three golds herself. St. Teresa's DaeLin Switzer added to her gaudy career medal count with three silvers and a bronze.
[VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE STATE TRACK FINALS!]
[For a full list of results, please visit the IHSA website!]
Stay tuned on Tuesday for an extra special feature story on Switzer and Nettles' friendly rivalry and storied careers. Then watch as WAND Sports brings you many more feature stories on the area's top track and field athletes and more importantly off-the-field stars like Michigan recruit and future doctor Ameia Wilson of Danville!