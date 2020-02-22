CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Champions were born today at the State Farm Center as it's the final day for the state wrestling tournament.
Several local athletes brought home hardware in various weight classes.
1A 113 - Tavius Hosley (Unity), Second Place
1A 126 - Ben Gavel (Unity), Third Place
1A 132 - Austin McConaha (Monticello), Fifth Place
1A 152 - Lukas Eagle (Mt. Zion), Third Place
1A 160 - Makail Stanley (Argenta-Oreana), Fifth Place
1A 220 - Adam Maxwell (Warrensburg-Latham), Third Place
2A 126 - Garrett Chrisman (Glenwood), Third Place
2A 138 - Ryan Gardner (Bloomington), Second Place
2A 220 - Conner Miller (Glenwood), Second Place