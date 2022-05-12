SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Sullivan High School hosted the Girls 1A Sectional track and field meet Thursday.
Shelbyville ended up winning the meet convincingly. They finished with 116 points. Tuscola finished second with 84. And rounding out the top three was Okaw Valley with 57.
For full scores and results, click HERE.
