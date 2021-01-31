SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- Fast forward a couple of days and it's more than likely Sullivan senior Emily White will be the newest member of the Sullivan high school 1,000 point club.
"It's definitely been a goal of mine since I've stepped on the court," White said. "1,000 points is pretty big, but like I said, I didn't know if I was gonna be able to do it."
She was unsure because of everything that's happened over the last few months.
"Who knew that getting your senior year you could take for granted because I never thought that I would, but it's hard to keep your hope when everyone's saying you're not gonna have a season."
Luckily her mother had some news for her daughter the other day.
"I got a text from my mom saying 'call me, big news.' It was just a bunch of basketballs and I was like 'huh?' You know you got a little hope in you and you're like oh my gosh, is there a season? And here we are practicing with these masks, but I'll do anything to play one more time here."
One more time is all it will take for history to be made.
"You know, I'm just so happy, not just for my team, but the fact that she's gonna get that opportunity to score those 19 points and join the many other athletes from Sullivan who have hit the 1,000 point mark," Head Coach Sheri McCain said. "Like I said, I couldn't be prouder of her, being her coach and watching her grow up in this team and in this atmosphere and now she gets an opportunity to achieve that goal that she's been working so hard for for the last three years."
