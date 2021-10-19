A surprise delivery was made to Tom McNamara.
Since he wasn't able to make it to the Hall of Fame induction, they brought it to his own front porch.
McNamara was given his DPS Hall of Fame Trophy as a Significant Contributor to Athletics.
He started as a sports intern in 1957 and has been with the Decatur Tribune for 46 years.
