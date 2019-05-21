CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- There might never be a rivalry quite like DaeLin Switzer and Kenli Nettles' ever again.
Switzer's 13 career state medals. Nettles' 10 -- with one year to go.
[VIDEO: CELEBRATING SWITZER, NETTLES' HISTORIC RIVALRY]
St. Teresa and ALAH High. Decatur and the communities of Arthur, Lovington, Atwood and Hammond. Just 30 minutes apart but competing on a statewide stage.
Switzer's time at St. Teresa and Nettles' career at ALAH are forever intertwined, compliments of the sectional and state meets in which they squared off in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and the high jump.
In this WAND Sports feature story, Gordon Voit explores each superstar's careers as Northern Illinois-bound Switzer passes the torch to Nettles.