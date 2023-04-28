KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) - The Philadelphia Eagles selected Sydney Brown with the 66th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft,
Brown started 50 games during his five-year Illini career.
He played a major part in Illinois' turnaround the past couple of seasons.
In 2022, he led the Big Ten with six interceptions.
His brother Chase is expected to be selected on Day 3.
