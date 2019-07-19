SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The third annual "Take Back the City" weekend kicked off in Springfield Friday night with an alumni basketball game and youth clinic. Former players from schools such as Lanphier and Southeast were all on hand to shoot some hoops for a positive cause.
The weekend event was started by former Southeast Spartan basketball star Justin Collins as part of her Project Mack foundation. It's all in hopes of fighting against gun violence that has been taking place in Springfield. A free concert and scholarship giveaway is also a part of the festivities.