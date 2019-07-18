SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The third annual Take Back the City Weekend starts up on Friday night at Southeast High School with a free kids basketball clinic at 5:30 p.m.
[VIDEO: TAKE BACK THE CITY SET FOR THIRD YEAR]
All kids grades 3 - 8 are welcome to attend the clinic, which will be staffed by former Capital City stars who are squaring off in the 7 p.m. alumni all-star game (also at Southeast).
Saturday's focus is on music, fashion and other vendors -- all taking place at the Rock 'N' Roll Hardees located at 2501 Adlai Stevenson Dr in Springfield. Admission is free and the park will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m.