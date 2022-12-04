TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) - Illinois will face off against Mississippi State in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl.
The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on January 2 at Raymond James Stadium.
It is Illinois' 20th bowl appearance in program history and their top bowl game since the 2008 Rose Bowl.
Illinois is 0-3 against SEC teams in bowl games.
