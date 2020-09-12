DECATUR, Ill (WAND) -- Everyone Knows that MacArthur Guard Taya Davis is one of the best basketball players in the area but it's what's she's doing off the court that is turning heads.
This week she and her teammates held a free basketball camp for kids in the community.
Not only did she teach them skills she also gave them a strong message in the end encouraging them to stay focused and to stay in school.
