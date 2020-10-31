CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a home opener unlike any other in Illini football history.
Just 75 minutes before the game, Illinois announced starting quarterback Brandon Peters tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out.
The team went with Matt Robinson to back him up but he got injured. So the Illini called on Coran Taylor to produce a spark.
Taylor, who came into the day as the 4th string quarterback, threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns. The only knock on the junior quarterback is he had four turnovers; two fumbles and two interceptions.
Illinois had a chance despite everything but couldn't make a big play late in the fourth quarter to push them over the edge.
You also have to tip your cap to Purdue. They converted on a third and long to seal the game.
The Illini are now 0-2 and will host Minnesota next Saturday.
