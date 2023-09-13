TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - There has been a turnaround in Taylorville.
Tornado Football won just two games last season. But to start the 2023 campaign Taylorville is 2-0.
The Tornadoes have non-conference wins against Richland County, Robinson and Columbia.
This week, Taylorville is facing off with another undefeated Apollo squad in Mt. Zion.
The Tornadoes are ready to embrace the rivalry that dates back to 1981.
