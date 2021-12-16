TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- After a devastating tornado traveled throughout the state of Kentucky, the Taylorville, IL. community has decided to come together to raise toys for those impacted.
It's part of an effort to "pay it forward," repaying the kindness showed to the Taylorville community back in December of 2017 after a tornado impacted many in the central Illinois community.
If you want to help the Taylorville community raise toys and money for the Mayfield, KY. community, you can drop off said toys and funds at the Saturday morning toy drive the community is hosting at the high school.
The toy drive will be happening this Saturday from 8-10 AM at Taylorville High School at 815 W Springfield Rd, Taylorville, IL 62568.
