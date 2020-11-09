TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- "Bikes are freedom for kids" but sadly, not every child has the opportunity to own a bike.
Taylorville PD and Sparrow Bicycle Co. want that to change.
It all started when the police department called bike mechanic Sam Bonney.
He's a teacher during the day and jumped at the opportunity to help kids in the community.
The system is simple. Officer Kirsten Bolinger and Taylorville PD provides Bonney with unclaimed bikes that need repair. He fixes them. Then Officer Bolinger delivers the bicycles to children in need.
She says the joy and excitement on their faces is "astounding."
Sam Bonney's Sparrow Bicycle Co. and Taylorville PD are just starting out and so far have delivered around 12 bikes to children in the community.
