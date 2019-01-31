TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Brandon Odam is officially a Central Missouri Mule.
The record-breaking Taylorville quarterback announced his verbal commitment to the Division-II school on Thursday after completing a senior senior for the ages.
[VIDEO: ODAM COMMITS TO CENTRAL MISSOURI]
Odam threw for 3,578 yards, 40 touchdowns and a 70% completion rate this season for the Tornadoes with just 8 interceptions. He Tornadoes receiver Justin Wright were invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
A handful of Division-II and NAIA schools extended offers to Odam during his recruitment, in addition to Division-I Western Illinois.