CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Central Baseball is our Team of the Week.
What a week it has been for the Maroons.
They took down a star-studded team in Glenwood in the Sectional Semifinal on Thursday.
The Maroons beat out the Titans in a 1-0 nail biter thanks to the performance on the mound by Kendall Crawford.
Champaign Central will now shift their focus to Rochester in Saturday's Sectional Title Game at 10 a.m. in Lincoln.
