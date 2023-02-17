CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is Clinton Boys Basketball.
Talk about a first impression. Vic Binkley has the Maroons playing their best basketball in decades.
Clinton is 24-7 on the season and with a win in the playoffs, it would bring that total to 25. That would be their highest since 1996.
So why is this group had so much more success this year? Coach Binkley says it starts with the kids.
