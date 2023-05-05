CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Glenwood Baseball is this week's Team of the Week.
The Titans have a talented squad. 8 of their players are committed to play college baseball at the next level.
Last season, the Titans were the 3A State runner-up. This season they are looking to finish off the job.
And so far, it looks like a definite possibility. Glenwood (18-2, 13-1 CS8) has only one loss in conference play.
They'll be back in action Saturday against Teutopolis.
