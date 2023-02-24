(WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is Lincoln girls basketball.
Four months and a sectional title later, the Railers are still undefeated.
Lincoln improved to 34-0 with the sectional win over Rochester.
The Railer's have been making it look easy even though they don't have a single senior, which makes it even more impressive that leadership and chemistry on this team is top notch.
