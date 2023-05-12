MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Maroa-Forsyth Girls Track and Field is our Team of the Week.
The Trojans put on a show Thursday at the IHSA 1A Sectional at Okaw Valley High School.
Maroa-Forsyth qualified in the 100-meter dash, 3200-meter dash, 4 X 100 meter dash, 4 x 200 meter dash and the pole vault.
IHSA Girls State Track will be underway next Thursday at O'Brien Field.
