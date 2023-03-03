(WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is St. Thomas More girls basketball.
The Sabers wrapped up their season yesterday at Illinois State.
St. Thomas More claimed fourth in 1A after two hard-fought games at state.
The Sabers finished the season with a solid overall record of 27-8.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.