(WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is the Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mt. Pulaski softball team.
The Tornadoes have played just two full games this season due to weather but did win both, each by the score of 16-0.
This is a team that returns several players from last year's squad that made it all the way to the 2A Sectional Final round.
The Tornadoes next scheduled game is Tuesday at Pawnee.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.