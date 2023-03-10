(WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is Tuscola boys basketball.
The Warriors had never been to the Final Four in their program history until this week.
Tuscola wrapped up their season last night after defeating Cornerstone Christian Academy 69-46 to claim third place in 1A.
The Warriors finished with an overall record of 31-7.
