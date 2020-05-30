MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Teams in Mt. Zion returned to practice fields today.
The Braves did so by following protocols put out by the state.
Coach Dustin Fink's team has 22 players so he split them into three groups. One with eight and two with seven. He then put a coach with each and rotated them to keep a safe distance. One off the field, one in the outfield, the other on the infield.
