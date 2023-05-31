CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - They're back.
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins announced on Twitter that they have withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to the Illini next season.
Both participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. But ahead of Wednesday's deadline to withdraw, they made the decision to return to Champaign.
Shannon led the team in scoring last season and was named to the Big Ten All-First Team.
Their returns should boost expectations for the 2023-24 season for Illinois.
