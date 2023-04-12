CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Terrence Shannon Jr. has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Illinois guard made the announcement on his Twitter page.
Shannon, who transferred to Illinois from Texas Tech, led the Illini in scoring last season.
Shannon is the second Illini player to enter the 2023 NBA Draft, following Coleman Hawkins.
