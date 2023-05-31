CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - He's back.
Terrence Shannon Jr. announced on Twitter that he has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to the Illini next season.
Shannon participated in the NBA Combine in Chicago. But ahead of Wednesday's deadline to withdraw, Shannon made the decision to return to Champaign.
Shannon led the team in scoring last season and was named to the Big Ten All-First Team.
His return should boost expectations for the 2023-24 season for Illinois.
Now the focus shifts to Coleman Hawkins, who has until 10:59 p.m. to decide his basketball future.
