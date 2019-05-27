Teutopolis baseball heading to state, Windsor/S-S softball is eliminated

SAUGET, Ill. (WAND) -- The Teutopolis baseball team is in a familiar position this season.
The Shoes were just one win away from going back to the state semifinals for the third straight season.
Mitch Hemmen was outstanding for Teutopolis. The junior pitched a complete game no-hitter.
The Shoes defeated Harrisburg, 3-0.
The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg softball team is the defending Class 1A state champs.
The Hatchets ran into an unbelievable outing by Calhoun pitcher, Sydney Baalman.
Baalman pitched a complete game shutout.
The Warriors defeated the Hatchets, 1-0.