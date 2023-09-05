ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) -- The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes boys soccer team was on the road taking on the Altamont Indians.
Teutopolis 3, Altamont 1
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 2:00 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.