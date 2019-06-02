Teutopolis enjoys championship parade, Effingham baseball and Mt. Zion softball continue their postseason runs tomorrow

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Here's a quick recap of our area teams in both baseball and softball.
The Teutopolis baseball team paraded around their town today as Class 2A state champions.
The Wooden Shoes defeated Pleasant Plains yesterday 12-6 to win their second title in just three seasons.
Manager Justin Fleener now has four state championships in 10 years.
The Effingham baseball team is coming off of their first sectional win in 77 years.
The Flaming Hearts will face Waterloo tomorrow at 4pm in a Super-Sectional matchup at GCS Park.
The Mt. Zion softball team will also continue their postseason journey tomorrow.
The Braves will take on Centralia in the Super-Sectional round, the same team they defeated last year, 2-1.
First pitch in this game is scheduled for 4:30pm in Mattoon.