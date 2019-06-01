ILLINOIS (WAND) -- The WAND viewing area had a very active Saturday in playoff baseball and softball, with six local schools fighting for three spots.
CLASS 2A
At the state baseball tournament in Peoria, Teutopolis won a remarkable fourth state championship in 10 years when it pulled away late from Pleasant Plains 12-6 in the Class 2A title game.
CLASS 3A
History was made in the Class 3A Springfield Sectional Championship when Effingham's baseball team claimed its first sectional crown in decades. In fact, though IHSA records are incomplete, it is believed to be the school's first sectional championship since it went to State in 1942. The Hearts edged state power Glenwood 3-2 behind a gem of an outing from Kentucky signee Zack Lee
Up next for Effingham is a Monday Super-Sectional showdown with Waterloo at 4 p.m. in Sauget.
In the softball sectional hosted by Millikin, Mt. Zion went up 4-0 on Charleston thanks in part to a Kynzie Wrigley home run and never looked back. Head coach Greg Blakey's squad won its second straight sectional title with a 5-2 win over the Trojans.
Up next, Mt. Zion will play Centralia in Monday's Super-Sectional hosted by Mattoon at the Roundhouse Sports Complex. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.