NEW YORK, NY -- Tevian Jones picked the perfect time to have his breakout performance - on the big stage of Madison Square Garden.
The freshman scored a career-high 18 points off the bench, including the go ahead three pointer with 4:49 left, helping the Illini (6-14, 2-7) stun No. 13 Maryland (16-5, 7-3) 78-67 Saturday.
Fellow freshman Ayo Dosunmu led the team with 20 points, while Andres Feliz turned in his best effort of the year with 15 points and 6 rebounds.
Illinois snapped a 15-game skid against Top 25 teams, prevailing for the first time since beating No. 2 Iowa, 68-66, in the 2016 Big Ten Tournament.