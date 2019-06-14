45th Annual Shrine Game: Offensive Preview

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The athletes participating in the Shrine Game are just one day away from taking the field for their last high school football game of their careers.
There are several stand outs on the offensive side of the ball for the East team.
State champion Braden Snyder from Monticello will be under center.
Behind him will be Makhi Stanley from Argenta-Oreana.
On the outside ade Eddington from Rochester will be a target.
Up front, Maroa-Forsyth big man Lane Ohlemeyer will be taking care of the trenches.
The 45th Annual Shrine Game is scheduled to kickoff at 11:05am at Illinois Wesleyan University.