DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- After the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic was canceled last year due to COVID, it's set to return in 2021.
The tournament expects 70 players to participate, with 20 countries represented.
Chuck Kuhle, the tournament's director, says this event will help the community's economy and bring in business.
The main draw singles wildcard event kicks things off on Thursday, July 29 at 11 a.m.
The tournament will run until Sunday, August 8 when the singles final will take place at noon.
