The annual Decatur Turkey Tournament hits a milestone

The Decatur Turkey Tournament will hold it's 50th annual tournament in less than a week.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Turkey Tournament has been a staple in central Illinois for many years.

To be exact, the annual tournament has been around a half of a century.

That's right, the Turkey Tournament is celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall.

Per usual, the tourney is stacked with talent. Check out the opening round matchups below.

Tuesday at 6:00pm - Mt. Zion vs. Bolingbrook

Tuesday at 7:30pm - Peoria vs. Eisenhower

Wednesday at 6:00pm - Dunlap vs. Harvey-Thornton

Wednesday at 7:30pm - Southeast vs. MacArthur

All games will be played at Stephen Decatur Middle School.