CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are scheduled to host Ohio State in less than a month and will have to prepare for the Buckeyes without pads for now.
Today, the Big Ten announced that teams in the conference can't practice with pads until further notice.
The conference wants to continue to evaluate the situation before it decides to move further.
Illinois was scheduled to wear pads at practice today but had to change their plans on the fly.
