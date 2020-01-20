DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Cardinals caravans are out in full force in central Illinois and today, the Cards stopped in Decatur.
Hundreds of people showed up to get autographs and have a Q and A with the players.
Kids of all ages had bats, balls, hats and jerseys signed and were able to interact with their stars.
It's hard to believe that the team's pitchers and catchers report in less than a month.
Cardinals players are gearing up for the season and are certainly feeling the love in central Illinois.