DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Big time news for Millikin Athletics today.
The CCIW announced spring schedules for fall sports.
Football as well as men's and women's soccer are scheduled to start the week of March 20th...
While women's volleyball is slated to start the week of February 21st.
There won't be any conference championship or awards for these sports.
Also, at this time, spectators are not allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.