NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- The IHSA is moving to a new venue for their football state championship games.
Today, they announced that they'll be playing at Illinois State through the 2027 season.
Hancock Stadium hosted the inaugural IHSA Football State Finals back in 1974 and has hosted over 100 championship games from 1974 to 1998.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.