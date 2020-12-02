The months available to have high school sports during this academic year are shrinking and today the IHSA provided an update.
This morning, the IHSA Board of Directors met virtually for an update session.
In a statement released by IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson, he says that given Governor Pritzker's current mitigations, the Board has no expectation of starting low risk winter sports before January.
Anderson also says, when there's a timeline for the state to change restrictions, the Board is prepared to restart lower risk winter sports and they hope to reestablish contact days in January.
The Board will meet again at their regularly scheduled meeting on December 14th.
