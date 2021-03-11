CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini men's basketball departed Champaign this afternoon with a spirited send off.
The cheer and dance teams were fired up and the pep band provided the energy.
This send off is significant because the Illini won't return back to campus until their season is finished and Illinois fans hope that's on April 6, the day after the national championship game.
Check out all the sights and sounds from today's departure.
