CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It's been a roller coaster season for the Illini.
The team went from winning seven straight, to losing four in a row and then today, had a chance to extend their current winning streak to four.
This was a back and forth game that saw Ayo Dosunmu coming up clutch once again. The sophomore drilled a three with 1:28 left in the game to give Illinois a five point lead. Dosunmu would then make a pair of free throws with seconds remaining in the game to ice it. He led everyone with 17 points.
Andres Feliz started the game and had 15 points.
Kofi Cockburn was a monster once again. 15 points, five rebounds and a career-high six blocks for the freshman.
Illinois earned a 67-66 win over Indiana.
Up next for the Illini, at Ohio State on Thursday night.