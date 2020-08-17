The Illini continue to get national recognition.
With Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn back, Illinois finds themselves in the top 10 in several different polls.
The latest, being ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 where the Illini come in at number seven.
The Big Ten are well represented. Iowa slots in at five, Wisconsin at six, Illinois at seven, Michigan State at 11 and Ohio State comes in at 23.
