CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini had a very solid start to the early signing day period.
22 players put pen to paper and will be heading to the University of Illinois.
Rochester's Hank Beatty is one of them and is the first Gatorade Player of the Year from Illinois to sign with the Illini since the 2010-2011 season.
The Illini signed players from three different countries. The United States, Canada and Denmark.
The players from the U.S. span across eight states with 10 of the players from the state of Illinois.
