CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- After an ugly game against Michigan State, the Illini responded perfectly.
Illinois completely dominated Purdue from the opening tip.
U of I defeated the Boilermakers 63-37. Purdue's 37 points is the fewest the team has scored since 1949.
With the win, Illinois becomes the 18th team in the NCAA to reach 1,800 wins as a program.
Alan Griffin has been playing outstanding basketball. The sophomore had a game-high 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The Illini turn their focus to Wisconsin. Illinois and the Badgers will meet up on Wednesday night.